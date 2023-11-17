‘Armed and dangerous’ teen on the run from Seguin police after high-speed chase

18-year-old Jeffery Rodriguez Jr. is wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SEGUIN – A teen who is considered “armed and dangerous” is on the run after a high-speed chase in Seguin, according to police.

The incident happened at 2:30 p.m., Nov. 16, when authorities tried to pull over 18-year-old Jeffery Rodriguez Jr. for a traffic stop.

Rodriguez had an outstanding warrant at the time for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Guadalupe County, according to Seguin police.

During the traffic stop attempt, Rodriguez and two others, who haven’t been named, failed to yield and led officers on a chase. Their vehicle reached a speed of over 100 miles per hour, according to SPD.

Eventually, officers stopped pursuing Rodriguez due to “risk to the public’s safety as well as the officers involved,” a press release states.

Rodriguez is still on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said. He’s believed to be in Guadalupe County.

He’s also wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Seguin.

Anyone with more information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts or the case is urged to contact Seguin PD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.