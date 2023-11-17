Gas prices fluctuating ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – Families stuffing the SUV for Thanksgiving travel are finding the lowest prices the holiday has seen since 2020. They’re also seeing some fluctuations.

Joe Posada has a 500-mile turkey trot ahead of him.

“We’re driving to El Paso to spend time with my daughter,” he said.

Falling gas prices are something to be thankful for. The average price in San Antonio Friday afternoon was $2.80 a gallon. That’s 12 cents cheaper than last Thanksgiving.

Fuel prices had been on an eight-week free-fall as seasonal demand and oil prices decreased.

But drivers can expect to see some temporary volatility as some retailers adjust. Some stations bumped prices Friday from the low $2.30s to around $2.80.

“Some stations got too aggressive lowering prices too close to cost,” said GasBuddy chief analyst Patrick DeHaan. “I do think it’s temporary, and as we get to the weekend and early next week, those increased prices will start to recede again.

Prices are likely to dip further in December, he said.

A big price spread across town is noticeable. A gas app can help drivers find the cheapest fuel near them.

Nearly four million Texans will be traveling for the holiday, most by car, according to AAA.

Hector Castilleja won’t be among them. He’s staying home.

“I just do the eating,” he said.

