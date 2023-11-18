Aggravated robbery attempt ends in arrest on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is in custody after shooting at a woman and then fleeing during an attempted robbery on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 7900 block of Vale.

After officers arrived, the female victim said a woman shot at her.

SAPD says the suspect then fled from the scene in a white Dodge pickup that was pulling a small trailer.

Another officer nearby, who was not on the initial call, spotted the vehicle traveling on 410 near Marbach.

According to SAPD, the officer — and several others in the area — began to follow the vehicle, which was nearing 410 and Culebra.

Officers pulled the vehicle over at 410 and Callaghan, arresting the woman and recovering a handgun on a console inside the vehicle, SAPD said.

No injuries were reported.