Aggravated robbery attempt ends in arrest on West Side, SAPD says

The suspect is now in custody

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is in custody after shooting at a woman and then fleeing during an attempted robbery on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 7900 block of Vale.

After officers arrived, the female victim said a woman shot at her.

SAPD says the suspect then fled from the scene in a white Dodge pickup that was pulling a small trailer.

Another officer nearby, who was not on the initial call, spotted the vehicle traveling on 410 near Marbach.

According to SAPD, the officer — and several others in the area — began to follow the vehicle, which was nearing 410 and Culebra.

Officers pulled the vehicle over at 410 and Callaghan, arresting the woman and recovering a handgun on a console inside the vehicle, SAPD said.

No injuries were reported.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

