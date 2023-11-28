Harlan High School principal arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO – The principal of Harlan High School was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

According to an affidavit, Richard Yzaguirre was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department around 2 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Interstate 35.

Yzaguirre was observed by a police officer swerving on the interstate multiple times and also switching lanes without using his signal light, the affidavit said.

After Yzaguirre was pulled over, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot and glossy eyes and slurred speech, the affidavit said.

Yzaguirre told the officer that he was coming from his mother’s house and that he had drank a couple of beers, the affidavit said.

Following a series of field sobriety tests, Yzaguirre was arrested for the charge of DWI.

Northside ISD spokesman Barry Perez sent the following statement to KSAT regarding Yzaguirre’s arrest.

I can confirm that Richard Yzaguirre is an employee of the Northside ISD and currently serves as Principal at Harlan HS. The District was made aware of the employee’s arrest. This personnel matter is being addressed by Human Resources and, as such, we are unable to provide any specifics regarding disciplinary action.