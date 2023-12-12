Krispy Kreme celebrates 12/12 with $1 dozen doughnuts

SAN ANTONIO – Krispy Kreme is celebrating “The Day of the Dozens,” also known as Dec. 12, with $1 dozen of doughnuts.

On Tuesday, people can get a $1 original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen. The offer is available in-store and online with the code DOZEN.

The offer is valid at participating locations only.

There are limits though, depending on how you buy.

Customers who purchase online for pickup or delivery are limited to one dozen. Customers who purchase in-store are limited to two dozen.