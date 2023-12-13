Balcones Heights Police Department looking into creating new policy after officer shoots, kills dog

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Nearly a month after a Balcones Heights police officer shot and killed a dog, the department released body camera video of the moments that led up to the shooting.

According to an incident report, Officer Juan Morin was sent to the Sol Apartments for an assault call on Nov. 19.

A couple called police after they said a 49-year-old man parked their car and waved hi to him, according to a report.

KSAT is not identifying the man since he has not been charged with a crime.

The couple told police the man hit their car with his fist. They rolled down a window and said the man punched the driver, according to the report.

Morin then approached the man, who was walking a dog.

The video shows the man getting upset, telling Morin that the couple lied.

“The officer had used his verbal skills in order to try to talk to the suspect,” Police Chief John Jahanara said. “Obviously, that wasn’t working, then deployed his Taser.”

Jahanara said the Taser did not work on the man, but said it appeared to have triggered the dog.

The body camera video shows the dog running towards Morin.

“You better get him!” Morin shouted.

The dog ran towards Morin again, who then is shown shooting the dog twice.

The dog’s owner was detained and shouted, “He killed my dog!”

Jahanara, who owns a dog himself, said the video is tough to watch.

“She gave her life for her owner,” he said.

Morin was placed on administrative leave for two weeks as the incident was investigated, Jaharana said.

“We treated it as a officer-involved shooting, no different than if my officer would have shot the suspect or the owner,” he said.

Jaharana said there are no guidelines on how to handle a case like this, which is why he’s looking into implementing a new policy.

As for the man who owns the dog, Jaharana said he has a mental illness and is being treated for it.

He said the man has come to terms with what happened to his dog.

“He wanted the collar and the leash,” Janarana said. “He understood. He was sorry for his actions.”

Find more local news on KSAT.com