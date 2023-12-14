What to gift teachers this holiday season

As the fall semester wraps up, you may be thinking about giving a gift to your child’s teacher for the holiday season.

Perla Torres, a College and Career Adviser at Teach for America has some gift suggestions if you don’t know what to get them.

Gift cards

Coffee mugs

School supplies

“At the end of the day, teachers fund their classroom with their own money, so parents donating and gifting those supplies really makes a huge impact in our classroom,” Torres said.

Chapstick

Lotion

Anything from the heart Handmade holiday ornaments Baked goods



Torres says teachers are never expecting a gift from their students but they are always grateful if a child gives them one.

“As teachers, we do understand that the holidays can be a time of financial difficulty for families. So we are not really asking for any gifts. Any gifts are appreciated,” said Torres.

Torres does recommend staying away from alcoholic beverages. They can be a nice gift to give but it makes it accessible to students in the classroom.

Teach for America is a nonprofit organization that helps staff low-income schools with new teachers across the United States.

TFA San Antonio is offering multiple resources to help get more teachers into the workforce. Those include giving every educator a $5,000 incentive to help with the transition from college to the teaching world. The organization is also partnering with mental health professionals to make sure their educators have access to resources and support.

“I don’t think you can be healthy in any sense when you’re just purely by yourself,” Garcia said.

If you are interested in becoming part of TFA San Antonio, click here.

The organization focuses on recruiting and developing educational leaders throughout the country. These leaders go on to teach in high-need and low-income areas.