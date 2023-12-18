Authorities searching for 39-year-old prison escapee who fled from Clemens Unit in Brazoria

Robert Yancy, Jr. last seen in a 2021 white Nissan Versa with license plate number DNR9145

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for a 39-year-old inmate who escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria.

Robert Yancy Jr. was last seen around 3:38 p.m. Sunday in a 2021 white Nissan Versa with license plate number DNR9145. He wore a black beanie and a black sweater.

“All information obtained at this point leads us to believe Yancy is no longer in Brazoria County,” the county sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

TDCJ said Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for a continuous sexual abuse of a child case out of Victoria County.

Anyone who sees Yancy is asked not to approach him and contact local law enforcement immediately. Tipsters can also call the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.