Firefighters cut through burglar bars to reach man injured in fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person suffered burns and had to be taken to an area hospital following a house fire on the city’s Southwest Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 8:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Indian Pipe Street, not far from Pearsall Park and Old Pearsall Road.

Firefighters happened to be only one block away when the fire first broke out. Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy flames showing from the home. They could also hear a man at the backside of the house screaming, fire officials said.

Firefighters had trouble reaching the man due to flames near the front door and burglar bars on the back door. They had to cut through the burglar bars to get to him.

The man suffered burns and had to be taken to an area hospital for his injuries. His age and condition are not currently known.

The SAFD said the man was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire. They say the room where he was had clutter that also slowed down the rescue.

There is no official word on the cause of the fire. A fire investigation team has since been called in to try and figure it out.