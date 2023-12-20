Congressman Tony Gonzales holds press conference in Eagle Pass after Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of SB 4

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Congressman Tony Gonzales will have a press conference in Eagle Pass on Wednesday afternoon in the wake of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial signing of Senate Bill 4.

Gonzales is expected to discuss the “ongoing mass migration surge in Eagle Pass,” according to a news release. He will speak at 12:15 p.m., and the press conference will be livestreamed in this article.

Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Abbott signed the border security measure on Monday that allows police in Texas to arrest migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. The law also gives local judges the authority to order migrants to leave the U.S. and return to their home countries.

Another bill signed Monday, Senate Bill 3, allocates $1.54 billion for border security operations and the construction, operation, and maintenance of border barrier infrastructure, according to Abbott’s office.

Also on Monday, Customs and Border Protection suspended operations at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso due to what they said was a surge in migrant crossing.

In an Instagram post, Juan Bernal, the acting chief patrol agent of the USBP’s Del Rio Sector, said that as of Tuesday night, USBP agents in the Del Rio area encountered 9,957 migrants.

An estimated 2,400 migrants are in Eagle Pass waiting to be processed, and about 5,000 are in USBP custody, Bernal said.

USBP has migrants from 28 countries, he said. The majority of those countries in are Latin America.

Gonzales, a Republican whose district includes a massive stretch of the border as well as parts of western Bexar County, released this statement on Sunday night:

“Our entire southern border is being dismantled by the cartels. While mass migrant caravans pull CBP personnel off the front lines, multiple Border Patrol checkpoints have been shut down--allowing contraband and criminals to flow in without resistance. Trade is slowly coming to a standstill, and our law enforcement officers are exhausted ahead of a demoralizing holiday season that will keep them working overtime. If there were ever a time to sound the alarm, this would be it. For the sake of our national security, Washington must put politics aside and deliver on policy solutions that fix this border crisis once and for all.”

