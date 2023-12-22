How to keep your real Christmas tree alive through January

SAN ANTONIO – For years I have been a real Christmas tree girlie. I love the tradition of going and picking out a Charlie Brown Christmas tree and how the smells engulf your home.

So once you get it all set up how can you keep the magic of that tree going into the New Year, especially if you bought it around Thanksgiving?

Well, once cut down, Christmas trees can live anywhere from 4-5 weeks. So as soon as you pick your tree out and before loading it into your car, ask the store to cut the bottom of the tree trunk 1-2 inches. If not, cut it when you get home before you put it into the stand. This reopens the tree stem so it can drink water.

Water the tree immediately when you put it in the stand, and water, water, water. Your stand should hold at least one gallon of fresh water. Make sure it’s full, which can mean watering it every day.

There is not a secret ingredient, however. But you can add to it to make it last longer. There are several commercial suggestions or mixes and old wives tales (like adding sugar or sap) but research has shown plain tap water is best.

Keep the tree away from a heat source, like a space heater, fire place or a vent blowing hot air. This can dry out the needles or in worse case, catch the tree on fire.

When the needles are starting to turn brown or falling off a lot, it’s time to take it down.

You can cut it up for mulch for your garden beds or put it in your compost green bin. You can also take it to one of the city’s Christmas tree drop off locations that are listed here.