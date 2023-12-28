Man arrested in connection with fatal road rage shooting on South Side one year ago

Alberto Aguirre, 21, has been charged with murder, jail records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A second person was formally charged in connection with a road rage shooting that killed a man in a South Side neighborhood one year ago.

Alberto Aguirre, 21, was booked into the Bexar County Jail this week on a murder charge.

A grand jury indicted Aguirre in October, saying Aguirre intentionally caused the death of Ines Quiroga, 49, on Dec. 15, 2022, in the 400 block of Lebanon Street, records show.

Joe Longoria, 21, is also charged in connection with Quiroga’s death.

San Antonio police said Quiroga was in his car on Lebanon Street and was blocked by two vehicles. Quiroga honked his horn and one of the vehicles, a Dodge Challenger, continued to drive east on Lebanon.

Quiroga drove around the Challenger and then stopped his car in front of it, police said.

Quiroga got out of his car, and Longoria exited from the passenger’s side of the Challenger. Police said Longoria then shot Quiroga, who was unarmed, and then got back inside the Challenger.

Quiroga died from his injuries a short time later.

As the Challenger fled the scene, the Challenger hit the victim’s vehicle, causing a side mirror to fall off, police said. The serial number on the mirror confirmed the suspect vehicle was a Challenger.

Longoria’s arrest warrant affidavit states surveillance footage from the area showed the Challenger arriving at a nearby home two minutes after the shooting.

In the footage, suspects appeared to be concealing items as they ran inside a home, according to investigators. The Challenger seen in the video was also missing its driver’s side mirror.

Another surveillance video taken before the shooting showed Longoria exiting the car and looking for something on the floorboard of the Challenger. The video also showed someone in the backseat handing Longoria an object.

The affidavit states police received a tip that identified the suspects in the Challenger and included their address.

Both Aguirre and Longoria are awaiting trial.

