Family of Matthew Guerra set date for public viewing

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Matthew Guerra has set a date for a public viewing.
Matthew Guerra’s stepmom, Raquel Guerra, told KSAT that his public viewing is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Mission Park Funeral Home.
Matthew Guerra, 22, and his pregnant girlfriend Savanah Soto, 18, were both found dead in Guerra’s car at a Northwest Side apartment complex on Tuesday.
Soto was reported missing by her family on Friday, a day before she was scheduled to be induced.
His family told KSAT that he was trying to turn his life around.
Soto’s family is still coordinating services and times.