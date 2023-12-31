Family of Matthew Guerra set date for public viewing

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Matthew Guerra has set a date for a public viewing.

Matthew Guerra’s stepmom, Raquel Guerra, told KSAT that his public viewing is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Mission Park Funeral Home.

Matthew Guerra, 22, and his pregnant girlfriend Savanah Soto, 18, were both found dead in Guerra’s car at a Northwest Side apartment complex on Tuesday.

Soto was reported missing by her family on Friday, a day before she was scheduled to be induced.

His family told KSAT that he was trying to turn his life around.

Soto’s family is still coordinating services and times.