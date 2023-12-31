74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Family of Matthew Guerra set date for public viewing

Public viewing from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Mission Park Funeral Home

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Tags: Matthew Guerra, Savanah Soto, Funeral, San Antonio
Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Matthew Guerra has set a date for a public viewing.

Matthew Guerra’s stepmom, Raquel Guerra, told KSAT that his public viewing is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Mission Park Funeral Home.

Matthew Guerra, 22, and his pregnant girlfriend Savanah Soto, 18, were both found dead in Guerra’s car at a Northwest Side apartment complex on Tuesday.

Soto was reported missing by her family on Friday, a day before she was scheduled to be induced.

His family told KSAT that he was trying to turn his life around.

Soto’s family is still coordinating services and times.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter