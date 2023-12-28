Family: Loved one whose body was found in car along with pregnant girlfriend was turning his life around

SAN ANTONIO – Savanah Soto, a pregnant 18-year-old woman who had been reported missing, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, are believed to have been found dead in a car at a Northwest Side Apartment on Tuesday. Guerra’s family spoke out about the case for the first time on Wednesday.

“We all lost loved ones and a grandson. Everyone was excited about Fabian’s arrival,” said Gabriel Guerra, Matthew Guerra’s father, referring to Soto’s unborn child.

In mourning and confused, Gabriel Guerra said his family is looking for answers.

“I and Matthew would have talks in the last two, three months about what kind of changes he wanted to make, what kind of dad he wanted to be, what kind of sports he wanted Fabian in. He was just excited,” said Gabriel Guerra, who admits his son had made mistakes in the past.

Matthew Guerra had charges of unlawful carry, evading arrest, and domestic assault. His assault case was from last Christmas, and the victim was Savanah Soto.

Nearly a month after that incident, court documents show Soto requested the charges get dropped.

“They were both drinking more than they should have, and they went back home, and unfortunately, it turned physical,” said Gabriel Guerra. “Once Savanah was pregnant, we had talked all the time, and to my knowledge, he never put his hands on her while she was pregnant.”

Gabriel Guerra said although his son had a criminal history and his relationship with Soto wasn’t perfect, they were happy, and Matthew wouldn’t have killed her or the baby.

“Do you think it’s possible that Matthew’s history, or people he shouldn’t been around, could have led to this?” asked KSAT Reporter John Paul Barajas.

“I have no idea what could have caused this –– for someone to kill any baby, any woman carrying a baby,” answered Gabriel Guerra.

San Antonio police have called the crime scene of this case complex and perplexing, only confirming that both people found had gunshot wounds and that the woman’s body was carrying an unborn child. A suspect in this case is still unknown, according to authorities.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

What we know about the case of Savanah Soto, the missing pregnant woman found dead in car with boyfriend

‘Perplexing scene’: Bodies found in car believed to be missing pregnant woman and boyfriend, police say