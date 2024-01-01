2 residents displaced after house fire on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents of a North Side home have been displaced following a house fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just after midnight at a home in the 1200 block of Edison Drive, not far from both Fresno Street and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the front of the home. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire broke out in the front corner of the house. The cause is currently under investigation. Two residents of the home managed to get out safely, but have since been displaced as a result of the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

Damage is estimated at around $40,000.