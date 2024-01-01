Garage fire spreads, damages home on Northeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a garage fire at a home on the city’s Northeast Side overnight.

The fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Sierra Madre Drive, not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Thousand Oaks Drive.

Firefighters said nobody was home when a fire broke out in a garage and then spread to a hallway and then through the house. The homeowner later returned to learn about the fire.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries to firefighters.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $70,000.