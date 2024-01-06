Driver in 2020 murder, robbery of young mother gets probation, 6 months at treatment facility

SAN ANTONIO – The final suspect in the July 2020 slaying of a young mother was sentenced Friday to a form of probation and a stint in a treatment facility as part of a plea deal.

Alissa Weese, 25, was one of seven people originally charged with capital murder in the robbery and slaying of Jasmine Williams, 19, at her far West Side home in July 2020.

In a deal with prosecutors Friday, Weese pleaded guilty in the 226th District Court to a lesser charge of robbery in exchange for 10 years of deferred adjudication, a type of probation that would allow her to avoid a conviction if she successfully completes it.

A spokeswoman for Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in an emailed statement that Weese’s role was seen “the least culpable” of the accomplices, having served as the driver to and from the murder at the behest of her then-boyfriend.

Weese, who was 21 at the time of the murder, also cooperated early on in the case and testified before a grand jury.

“There’s nothing that’s orchestrating about this individual. If anything, she’s a feckless individual who’s kind of lacking - or was at the time. I understand that she’s come a long way - but kind of lacking in character, in terms of a leadership-type role. Much more the follower,” Juanita Vasquez-Gardner, the chief of the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division at the DA’s office, said to Judge Velia Meza on Friday.

Along with the 10 years of deferred adjudication, Meza added a condition that Weese get six months at an Intermediate Sanction Facility, a type of in-custody treatment facility.

Meza originally rejected a plea deal for deferred adjudication during Weese’s original sentencing hearing on Dec. 27.

“My concern was always that you were the driver, and I don’t know if the victim would be dead right now if you had not driven them there,” Meza told Weese on Friday.

However, the judge said she had to take into account that “you came in very late into this whole planning.”

Williams was at home in the 8600 block of Limpkin Court with her two young children when she was murdered in July 2020. Police said her tennis shoes, piggy bank, debit card and cellphone were stolen.

With Weese’s sentencing Friday, the case appears to be finished, with six of the seven suspects pleading down to lesser charges.

Kyle Phillips, the shooter, received 30 years in prison for murder. Johntavion Sounders got 20 years for aggravated robbery. Aaron Jackson got eight years for robbery. J’Mariah Pope-Williams got five years for aggravated robbery. Natalie Carrington was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated robbery.

Dorian Morphree was initially charged with capital murder for his role in Williams’ death. However, that charge was dismissed in February.

Williams’ sister, Hannah, watched Weese’s sentencing remotely and did not speak during the hearing. However, she told KSAT after the original Dec. 27 sentencing appearance that she didn’t like the idea of deferred adjudication for Weese.

“Probation wasn’t going to cut it for me, even though she didn’t have that much to do with it, based off the fact that you knew something was going to happen,” Hannah Williams said at the time.

