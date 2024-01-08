Get dinner and a show at ‘Broadway on Tour’ pop-up dining experiences in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Broadway Diner is bringing its singing waiters to two pop-up events in San Antonio.
Broadway on Tour is a musical show and a meal featuring 90 minutes of songs and dance from more than two dozen popular Broadway musicals.
The tour will stop at Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant at 4223 Blanco Road on Feb. 24 and March 23.
Showtimes are at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Each ticket costs $55 and includes a meal, drink and a performance.
The experience is described as “immersive” with “amazing trinkets, neon signs and Insta-worthy backdrops.” There will also be competitions including trivia and dance-offs and other opportunities to win prizes.
Here’s a list of some of the musicals that will be featured:
- “Les Misérables”
- “The Phantom of the Opera”
- “Hamilton”
- “Wicked”
- “Rent”
- “The Lion King”
- “West Side Story”
- “Chicago”
- “Mamma Mia!”
- “Cats”
- “Dear Evan Hansen”
- “The Book of Mormon”
- “Hairspray”
- “Grease”
- “Jersey Boys”
- “Into the Woods”
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
- “Aladdin”
- “Beauty and the Beast”
- “The Sound of Music”
- “Fiddler on the Roof”
- “Evita”
- “The Producers”
- “Mary Poppins”
- “Ragtime”