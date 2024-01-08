Get dinner and a show at ‘Broadway on Tour’ pop-up dining experiences in San Antonio

Broadway on Tour events scheduled for February 24 & March 23 at Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – The Broadway Diner is bringing its singing waiters to two pop-up events in San Antonio.

Broadway on Tour is a musical show and a meal featuring 90 minutes of songs and dance from more than two dozen popular Broadway musicals.

The tour will stop at Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant at 4223 Blanco Road on Feb. 24 and March 23.

Showtimes are at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Each ticket costs $55 and includes a meal, drink and a performance.

The experience is described as “immersive” with “amazing trinkets, neon signs and Insta-worthy backdrops.” There will also be competitions including trivia and dance-offs and other opportunities to win prizes.

Here’s a list of some of the musicals that will be featured: