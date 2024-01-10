San Antonio Spurs to host Pride Night on Friday during Hornets game

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced details for its Pride Night on Friday at Frost Bank Center, when the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets.

The organization said Pride Night will highlight four local leaders in an on-court ceremony, sell merchandise to support two organizations and host a pregame party to celebrate the LGBTQIA community.

Honorees will include Anel Flores, artist and author of “Empanada;” Donalda “Dee” L. Smith, founding member and advisor of The San Antonio LGBT Chamber of Commerce; Jeff Ardnt, president and CEO of Via Metropolitan Transit; and Dr. Stacy Speedlin Gonzalez, counselor and owner of Salient Clinical Services.

The Spurs are offering a special package for the game that includes discounted tickets and a pride-themed T-shirt made by local LGBTQIA+ brand FLAVNT Streetwear. The T-shirts are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A collection of pride merchandise will also be sold at the Spurs Fan Shop at the Frost Bank Center. The FLAVNT-designed shirts will be available for $25, and there will be more shirts, jerseys and flags for sale.

Proceeds from select Pride Night merchandise will go to Fiesta Youth and Out Youth, both organizations that support and empower the LQBTQIA+ community and allies in San Antonio and Central Texas.

“Spurs Sports & Entertainment remains dedicated to creating a meaningful impact by fostering a sense of belonging for our fans and embracing the diverse tapestry of identities within our community,” said Dr. Kara Allen, the team’s chief officer for People, Impact & Belonging. “Pride Night stands as a powerful affirmation that all belong.”

Tipoff is 7 p.m. and doors to the Frost Bank Center open at 6 p.m.

The Pregame Pride Fest at the ULTRA Club starts at 5:30 p.m. It will be open to all ticketholders and will include a marketplace with LGBTQIA+ locally-owned shops, live music, photo opportunities and more.

