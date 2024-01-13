47º
DreamWeek 2024 begins ahead of San Antonio’s 37th MLK March

Programing for DreamWeek began Friday, with over 200 events across 17 days

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO – DreamWeek has officially started in San Antonio.

The event kicked off Friday with a breakfast at the Briscoe Art Museum, featuring speakers such as Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and DreamWeek Founder Shokare Nakpodia.

This year’s theme is “The Compassion Drive.”

San Antonio’s MLK March — touted as the largest in the nation — is one of over 200 events featured as part of DreamWeek.

For more information on DreamWeek and to see a calendar of events, click here.

