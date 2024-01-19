So your plants look dead after the freeze...but are they?

SAN ANTONIO – So be honest, have you started to peak under the plant coverings and found that your plants look dead from the arctic freeze we had this week?

But are they really dead? Probably not, but there are some exceptions.

Here are the plants that are at risk of being truly dead:

Tropicals (especially if left uncovered or newly planted in ground) for example Bougainvillea, Plumeria. Established Plumeria in ground that has been covered usually makes a recovery.

Newly planted in ground succulents (especially if left uncovered)

Potted plants (if brought inside then no way, but if left out uncovered then at risk)

Annuals in ground (for example zinnias or marigolds (annuals will need to be replanted anyway)

Newly planted citrus trees (especially if left uncovered.)

All other plants in ground plants, especially native perennials and shrubs, will probably make a comeback.

So don’t panic! Most importantly, don’t start pulling them up, because they most likely aren’t “dead”, just dormant and they will likely come back in the Spring.

So what do you do now?

Well, wait.

I know, I too am not a patient person and hate it when my garden looks sad, but it’s what our plants need right now. Space.

Plants don’t like clingy gardeners.

Don’t prune anything just yet. If you start pruning away the dead stuff now, you can do more harm than good.

Remember we can get another freeze and those dead leaves and stems can protect your plants from future freeze damage.

So when can you start pruning? I would wait at least until the end of February, since our last freeze can happen in March or even April. At least wait until we have a couple of weeks of warm weather and check KSAT’s Weather Authority forecast to make sure there isn’t a freeze in sight for at least 10 days before you start pruning.

Here is what you can do now: scrape the wood with your finger nail or coin. It’s best to test this out on the lower part of the plant, since the tops tend to be the first parts to go in a freeze.

If it’s still green, your plant is still alive and will sprout in the spring. If it’s not, still don’t pull it up, give it some time.

If your garlic sprouted early because of the warm weather and look limp or dark after the freeze, it doesn’t mean they are dead. Don’t rip them out or cut back those dead looking sprouts, let them die off. Garlic is extremely freeze tolerant and it’s all about what’s happening below the soil, not above it. Those early warm weather sprouts were helping it get established. Those sprouts will shoot up again in the spring.

If your Sago Palms have some damage, don’t worry, they will most likely come back if the crown is firm. For when to prune the damaged palms back, the same pruning rules apply that I mentioned above.

You’ll know your plant is still alive once growth starts sprouting from the roots, most likely by March to early May. If it doesn’t then it might be time to hold a plant funeral in the compost bin and plant a new one. Happy gardening!