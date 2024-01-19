‘Truth is I did fire’: Video confession of man alleged to have committed 2018 double murder shown to jury

SAN ANTONIO – A more than two-hour long interrogation video was shown to a jury in the third day of the Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez capital murder trial.

Avelar-Rodriguez is charged in the fatal shooting of Nicholas Milanovich, 23, and Julia Wright, 21, on Sept. 30, 2018. Both were shot as they lay asleep in their apartment.

In the video shown in court on Thursday, Avelar-Rodriguez admits to the murders but said he was forced to do it by his girlfriend Melissa Cortez.

With the help of a Spanish translator, Avelar-Rodriguez said Cortez, who sold drugs, had issues with Milanovich and didn’t like that he was selling drugs.

“She made me and told me, ‘No, you’re going to do it because if not, it, well I’m going to have someone do something to you,’” Avelar-Rodriguez said in the video. He goes on to say that Cortez was even present the night of the murders and gave him the gun to do it.

“The truth is I did fire,” Avelar-Rodriguez said. “I fired at both of them. Then I opened the door and I left.”

Avelar-Rodriguez said he had never done anything like this before and was scared Cortez would find out that he was telling the detective all this information.

This capital murder trial is close to wrapping up with closing arguments expected Friday morning.

The death penalty is not on the table in this case. If found guilty, Avelar-Rodriguez would automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole.