Man killed by fire in back house apartment, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was living in a back house apartment was killed in an early-morning fire on Thursday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Briggs Avenue, not far from Kelsey Avenue and Somerset Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a back house apartment fully engulfed. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials said when they made entry into the apartment they found an elderly male deceased. The fire appeared to have started inside the apartment, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A food truck parked next to the building also sustained damage by the flames. The house adjacent to the apartment was not damaged.

A fire investigation team has since been called in to try and determine the exact cause. Damage to the structure is estimated at around $60,000.

The name and age of the man killed have not yet been released.