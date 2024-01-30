44º
Fire at abandoned home on West Side may have been intentionally set, SAFD says

Fire was called in just after 11 p.m. in 3100 block of West Houston Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

West Houston house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at an abandoned home on the city’s West Side late Monday night.

The fire was called just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 3100 block of West Houston Street, not far from West Travis Street and Elmendorf Lake Park.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a residential structure fully engulfed in flames. They were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire may however, have been intentionally set. The house had a fire two days ago in the back of the house and there were no working utilities inside the home.

The house is now considered a total loss, as firefighters did bring the structure to the ground. There were no reported injuries.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, firefighters said.

