North Side home being used for storage goes up in flames, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A home being used as storage caught fire overnight and forced firefighters to go on the defensive, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of West Lynwood Avenue, not far from West Hildebrand and San Pedro Avenue on the city’s North Side.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the house. The fire was put out quickly, but had to be fought defensively since it was too dangerous to go inside the structure.

Fire officials said the fire originated outside next to a trailer and some trash and then crept into the home. The house was not lived in but was being used for storage and was completely packed. Initial reports stated that someone lived inside the trailer, but nobody was found.

The flames spread and eventually made their way into the attic, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and determine the exact cause. A damage estimate to the home was not given.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries.