Triple digits, drought, freezes... some small steps to combat climate change through your garden

SAN ANTONIO – We have had record-breaking heat during the summer, droughts and even extreme cold snaps in South Texas. Scientists say the climate change we are seeing, for the most part is caused by humans, through greenhouse gas emissions.

So how can you fight climate change in the garden?

Well, the good news is, you don’t have to be a gardener.

First, start by composting. Send your food waste, dirty paper products to the compost bin, not your trash can. Your trash goes to the landfill, and the landfill is a big contributor to greenhouse gases.

Compost bins include all bio-degradable materials that break down naturally over time, resulting in less trapped gas.

Also, if you want to make your own healthy soil and not buy a bag of compost every season, you can make compost yourself with that food waste.

Next, stop using pesticides. Pesticides contribute to greenhouse gases.

Not only are pesticides unhealthy for humans to be breathing in, but they are also harmful for the environment.

Pesticides kill bugs. We need our bugs.

Bugs break down waste and pollinate our food and plants, and in turn plants cool the earth.

Instead, find organic options, without the chemicals. If you are having a serious pest problem try boiling water, a dawn soap and water mixture or diatomaceous earth. For fire ants, read here.

Finally, plant native. Native plants are survivors and can survive the extreme weather events. They need less water. They provide habitat and food for our pollinators and bugs, and trap greenhouse gases.

Tired of dead grass in the summer? Plant native beds instead. Read here how you can get paid by San Antonio Water Systems to do just that.

These steps might seem small, but if we all do our part, it can add up to combat climate change. Happy gardening!