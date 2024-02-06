Carjacking suspect in custody after leading SAPD officers on a chase that ended on West Side

A 27-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a chase that ended on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a chase that ended on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the man attempted to carjack a woman in her 30s at a gas station, but she refused to hand over her vehicle.

The suspect then went up to a man in his 70s who was near the gas pumps and threatened him before taking his Chevrolet Avalanche, SAPD said.

Police were able to locate the Avalanche on the road and attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspect refused to comply with officers, according to SAPD.

A vehicle pursuit was authorized, and officers were able to catch up to the man with help from the department’s Eagle helicopter.

The chase lasted about 20 minutes and ended near Culebra and Navidad, where the suspect was Tased after officers believed he was pulling out a weapon, SAPD said.

The suspect was taken into custody. He faces two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of evading in a vehicle.

No officers or victims were injured, police said.