Hail of gunfire damages 5 homes, 2 cars in a Northeast Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – A hail of gunfire has left a Northeast side neighborhood living in fear.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s office says an early Sunday Morning shooting on the 7100 block of Glen Terrace left at least five homes and two cars with property damage.

“I don’t want to die here,” said one woman who asked to remain anonymous. “What if they come back? I don’t want to be here when they come back,”

Walking down Glen Terrace, the aftermath of the shooting is everywhere, from windows shattered to bullet holes on the side of homes. Neighbors we spoke to say it sounded like 30 to 50 rounds were fired in a matter of a few minutes.

“I heard an automatic, pow-pow-pow-pow-pow,” said the woman who remained anonymous.

“Bang bang bang bang, you know all you could do is just lay there, and you don’t know what to expect, I was scared,” said Regina Jackson.

BCSO says they have no reports of anyone getting hurt, but the gunfire did come close to those in the area.

“Considering where the bullet came in my room, it could have easily come right to me. Instead of going straight or down, it went up and over somehow like, I said, it must have ricocheted,” said the woman

BCSO tells KSAT that one neighbor says he fired back at the suspects, but at this time, they have no witnesses or surveillance video.

“You could have taken somebody’s life or some child’s, for what? Bad enough you can’t be safe at the schools or the store, so now you feel like you can come in your home and lock the door, you still aren’t safe,” said Jackson

BCSO asks anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 210-335-6000.