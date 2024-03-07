Low voter turnout but still a slow counting process in Bexar County

Low voter turnout was the story for Bexar County. But even with the low numbers, counting all the votes was slow.

The final tally came in just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for the March 5 primary election.

KSAT crews were at election headquarters throughout Tuesday and were told everything was running smoothly.

After everything was said and done, Bexar County had 78,244 in-person votes.

In comparison, during the 2020 March primary, there were 35,405 more day-of voters than in 2024, and a software glitch held up the count by hours. However, officials still finished just before 3 a.m. the next day.

KSAT has called, texted, and emailed Bexar County elections officials to see why the process took so long with fewer votes. We are still waiting to hear back.

Here is a breakdown of the times other places around the state finished counting their day-of votes:

El Paso County - 28,142 in-person votes, finished counting at 10:29 p.m. on 3/5

Dallas County - 116,892 in-person votes, finished counting at 1:42 a.m. on 3/6

Harris County - 165,731 in-person votes, finished counting at 11:15 a.m. on 3/6

Tarrant County - 99,742 in-person votes, finished counting at 3:22 a.m. on 3/6

Travis County - 75,951 in-person votes, finished counting at 12:48 a.m. on 3/6

