These are the candidates headed to the GOP, Democratic primary runoffs

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.

While a majority of party nominations were decided Tuesday in the March Primary election in Texas, there are still a handful of races that need to be determined.

Recommended Videos

That means voters will head to the polls on May 28 to choose between two candidates who didn’t capture more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday.

The winners of the runoff primary will advance to the General Election in November.

Here’s a rundown of those races that voters in the San Antonio area will decide:

US Representative District 23 (GOP)

In the always-competitive district, incumbent Tony Gonzales was unable to avoid a runoff - falling just short of the 50% needed to secure the nomination. He’ll face Brandon Herrera, who received just over 20% of the vote. The winner will face Democrat S. Limon, who defeated Lee Bausinger in the Democratic Primary. District 23 stretches from Bexar County to El Paso and covers a long stretch of the US-Mexico border.

US Representative District 28 (R)

Jay Furman was the top vote getter in the race, capturing 45% of the vote. Furman will face Lazaro Garza Jr. The winner will take on the incumbent, Henry Cuellar, who for the first time in years, ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary. District 28 covers a strip in deep South Texas starting in the eastern outskirts of San Antonio and ending at the U.S.–Mexico border in Laredo.

US Representative District 35 (R)

Michael Rodriguez received the most votes with 27% of the vote. Rodriguez will face Steven Wright, who garnered 25% of the vote. The winner of the runoff will face the incumbent, Greg Casar, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary. District 35 includes parts of San Antonio, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County, and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.

Texas House District 44 (GOP)

Republican state Rep. John Kuempel is headed to a runoff against Alan Schoolcraft. Kuempel was targeted by Gov. Abbott over the state Rep.’s vote against school vouchers. Abbott backed Schoolcraft in the district, which includes Gonzales and Guadalupe Counties. Kuempel received 46% of the vote while Schoolcraft edged him with 47%. The winner will face Eric Norman, who ran unopposed in the Democrat primary.

Texas House District 80 (D)

Cecilia Castellano captured the most votes, 27%, among the field of five candidates. Coming in a close second was Rosie Cuellar, who got 25%. The winner will face former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin Jr., who won the GOP Primary outright. The district includes Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Uvalde, Webb (portion), and Zavala counties.

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 (D)

Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores was unable to avoid a runoff in a very crowded Democratic primary. Clay-Flores, who captured 46% of the vote, will face Amanda Gonzalez, who received 20% of the vote. The winner will face Lina Prado, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary. Precinct 1 includes most of south Bexar County.

73rd Judicial District Judge (D)

Elizabeth Martinez was the top vote getter in the race, capturing 43% of the vote. She will face Ana Laura Ramirez, who received 35% of the vote. There is no Republican on the ballot. District 73 is a district court in Bexar County,

Texas House District 21 (R)

While this race is out of the San Antonio area, it is a marquee contest in Texas.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is facing a runoff election after he failed to secure a majority of votes in primary voting, the clearest sign to date of his precarious position within the Republican Party. Phelan advanced to the runoff with rival David Covey, a former chairman of the Orange County Republican Party who has been endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and former President Donald Trump. The winner will win the district since there were no Democratic Primary for this race.