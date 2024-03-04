Bexar County election results for Texas March Primary on March 5, 2024

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.

Voters across Bexar County headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate to represent their political party in the November general election.

Bexar County Sheriff (D,GOP)

The Democratic incumbent, Javier Salazar, has been in office since 2016. Prior to being elected sheriff, Salazar worked for the San Antonio Police Department for more than 20 years.

His primary opponent, Sharon Rodriguez, is a licensed peace officer in Texas and has worked at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Hollywood Park Police Department.

There are three candidates on the Republican ballot.

Nathan Buchanan has previous law enforcement experience, having worked at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Castle Hills Police Department.

Dennis Casillas has worked at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 40 years and currently serves as deputy chief at the Patrol West Substation.

Victor Mendoza is a VIA Metropolitan Police Department Transit police officer who worked at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years.

Bexar County Tax-Assessor Collector (D)

The incumbent, Albert Uresti, has held office since 2012. He is being challenged by Hatem Merhi, who owns a construction business.

There are no GOP candidates.

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 (D)

There is a crowded field of six candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

The incumbent, Rebeca Clay-Flores, is seeking a second term in office. Prior to her being elected to commissioner’s court, Clay-Flores worked as a special projects manager at the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Clay-Flores’ opponents include Lawson Alaniz-Picasso is a communications expert who worked for San Antonio City Council District 1.

Ernesto Arrellano Jr. is a school board leader at South San Independent School District.

Anna Uriegas Bustamante is a music teacher at Southside High School.

Ismael Garcia is a transportation specialist.

Amanda Gonzalez is a former executive of a nonprofit that supported the local police union.

The winner of the primary will face the only Republican candidate, Lida Prado, in the November election.

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3 (GOP)

The incumbent, Grant Moody, was elected in a November 2022 special election to fill the unexpired term of Trish DeBerry.

Moody’s challenger, Chris Schuchardt, owns a trucking business. He ran unsuccessfully for San Antonio mayor in 2023.

The winner will face Democrat Susan Korbel, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the November general election. Korbel sought the Precinct 3 seat in 2022 and is a former local TV news general manager.

Bexar County Precinct 1 Constable (D)

Ruben Tejeda, the incumbent, has served as a constable for Bexar County since 1992. He will face former Precinct 1 Commissioner Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez, who has been a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy. There are no candidates in the Republican primary.

Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable (GOP)

Mark Vojvodich, the incumbent, was first elected to the office in 2008. He is facing Jarrod Tubbs, who has worked in the Precinct 3 Constable office. There are no candidates in the Democrat primary.

Bexar County Precinct 4 Constable (D)

There are four candidates seeking office, including the incumbent, Kathryn Brown. She was elected to office in 2020.

Brown is being opposed by Neal Burford, who worked in the Precinct 4 Constable’s office for nearly 30 years.

Also seeking the nomination is Andrew (Andy) Lopez, who has worked for more than three decades in the Pct. 4 Constable office.

Stan Ramos is a private investigator who lost a reelection bid for constable in the 2020 Democratic primary.

There are no candidates in the Republican primary.

Party Chair (D, GOP)

Monica Ramirez Alcantara is seeking a fourth term as Democratic party chair. She is being opposed by Sandragrace Martinez, who has run for San Antonio City Council and Texas Land Commissioner.

There are three candidates seeking the Republican party chair.

Kris Coons currently serves as president of the Bexar County Republican Women.

Jacinto “Chinto” Martinez has sought the GOP party chair seat two previous times.

Robert Flores has worked as a governmental affairs representative.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a May 28 primary runoff.

Editor’s Note: The San Antonio Report contributed to this article.