WATCH: Election night livestream for results, reaction, analysis of March 5 Texas primary

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur will host a livestream Tuesday night with real-time election results for the March 5 primary election.

The stream runs from 7 to 9 p.m. You can watch it in the media player above or on the KSAT homepage, KSAT Plus or YouTube.

Several candidates, elected officials, reporters and other guests will join the stream in the KSAT newsroom and at watch parties throughout the area.

Panelists for the livestream include:

Molly Cox, former CEO for SA2020 and now the owner of her own consulting business

Demonte Alexander, a military veteran and a local political consultant

Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner

Election results will begin being released at 7 p.m. on March 5.