Steele High School assistant principal arrested after officers find drugs in his car, Cibolo PD says

Joshua Peters charged with possession of marijuana in a drug free zone (less than 2 ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

CIBOLO, Texas – A now-former assistant principal with Steele High School has been arrested after an officer found drugs in the administrator’s car following a voluntary search, according to the Cibolo Police Department.

The school’s administration notified Cibolo School Resource Officers assigned to the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District that Joshua Peters may have marijuana on school grounds.

Peters gave officers consent to search his vehicle, where Cibolo Police say they found what appeared to be marijuana and a smoking pipe.

Officers reported the substance found in Peters’ car tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in cannabis that makes users high.

Peters was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in a drug free zone (less than 2 ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail without further incident.

“The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is fully cooperating with the investigation and remains a vital partner in the safety of our students and community,” Cibolo police said in a Facebook post.

KSAT reached out to Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD for comment. The district sent this letter to parents, saying Peters was no longer employed with the district:

Letter to parents about Joshua Peters (SCUCISD)

