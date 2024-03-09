59º
Plant your vegetable transplants in the ground now

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – It is prime planting time for the spring.

Now that we are past the average last freeze of the season, you can start putting your vegetable transplants in the ground.

Now is the time to get your transplants in the ground, so you can harvest them before the dreaded triple-digit heat. Even though, we are past the average last freeze, it can even freeze in April, so always cover your transplants if one occurs.

If you head to Rainbow Gardens now, you’ll find a wide variety of transplants.

You can plant transplants like peppers, cucumbers, summer squash, zucchini, green beans, okra and melons throughout the spring.

Make sure your area has plenty of sun. If there isn’t enough sun, your veggies may not produce well. Try watering your soil the day before to get it nice and moist before planting.

You can mix some good nutrients like earth worm castings in the soil while planting.

Gently take the plants out of their pots and you can loosen the roots just a bit. Dig your hole only as deep as the transplant pot.

Leave at least a foot of space between each plant.

Watering is super important. Texas veggie gardens need 1-2 inches of water each week. Keep each watering deep, which is better than frequent shallow watering.

Feel the soil to determine if it needs water. Your transplants’ harvest time should be around the beginning of May.

