Man arrested after disabled daughter found severely malnourished with black eye, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after police found his disabled daughter alone and malnourished with a black eye, according to San Antonio police.

Edwin William Dones Garcia is being charged with injury to disabled – SBI, the arrest affidavit said.

Officials said Garcia’s daughter is diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and is non-verbal. She’s on a feeding tube and is incapable of performing daily activities without help, the affidavit said.

Garcia is the only person who lives with his daughter, according to police documents.

Staff from James Madison High School reached out to Adult Protective Services because the victim’s feeding tube was clogged, and she appeared malnourished, the affidavit said.

SAPD and Adult Protective Services went to Garcia and his daughters’ home to conduct a welfare check for two straight days, police said.

On the second welfare check, police documents said the victim was found alone in the apartment with a black eye and appeared malnourished.

At this hospital, the victim was diagnosed with sepsis, gastrointestinal issues, severe protein malnutrition, and a red and irate perineum, the affidavit said.

Shortly after the victim was hospitalized, Garcia texted an Adult Protective Services worker to say his daughter received the black eye from rats inside their apartment, the arrest affidavit said.

This is a developing story.