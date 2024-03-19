2nd suspect arrested after man shot multiple times in money dispute, SAPD says

Jose Martinez Sambrano III is facing four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old was arrested more than a year after a man was shot multiple times in front of his family.

San Antonio police said Sambrano was involved in the Nov. 27, 2022, shooting outside a home in the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue on the Southeast Side.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim was standing outside a vehicle and talking with relatives inside a car when another vehicle pulled up.

Sambrano and a second suspect named Theodore Sanchez, 31, exited the vehicle and confronted the man about money, police said.

Sanchez then began shooting at the man and his family’s vehicle with an AR-style gun, police said. The man was struck multiple times in his face, stomach, chest and left arm.

A woman yelled at Sanchez and told him her young son was inside the vehicle. Sanchez proceeded to shoot toward the woman and the vehicle, police said.

No one inside the vehicle was injured but the car was struck several times.

The affidavit states Sambrano was a friend of the victim’s family and Sanchez was an acquaintance.

Warrants for Sambrano and Sanchez’s arrests were issued in November 2022. Sambrano was arrested on Monday and Sanchez was arrested in late 2022, records show.

Sanchez was also charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

