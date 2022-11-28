Man in critical condition after being shot during altercation on Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Steves Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 40s was with a group of people sitting inside a car outside a home after picking up some food when another vehicle pulled up. That’s when, police say, words were exchanged and the gunshots were fired. The suspect fled after the shooting.

Police said the group with the victim also drove off and called for help at another location. The man shot however was left in the street. The witnesses told officers they knew the suspect, but the shooter has not been found.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not provide a description of the suspect or say what the argument was about.