Man arrested after being caught on camera trying to break into home with prybar, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after being caught on camera trying to break into a far West Side home with a prybar, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The attempted break-in happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Galm Road.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing a man knocking on the door of a home. When nobody answered, he tried to break inside with a prybar.

Deputies said someone inside the home started screaming, causing Sabashtian Beltran to flee inside a vehicle with another suspect.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said they received many tips regarding Beltran over the weekend.

Beltran eventually came into the BCSO Headquarters for an interview on Sunday, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Investigators said Beltran partially confessed to the burglary, and deputies were later able to obtain an arrest warrant for him.

Beltran is being charged with attempted burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft, a third-degree felony.

BCSO said Beltran does not have an extensive criminal history, but he was previously charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and assault injury-married.

Deputies are still searching for another suspect who was believed to be Beltran’s accomplice during the attempted burglary, officials said.

If you have any information regarding the other suspect, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org.