SWAT teams called to West Side home after gunshots are fired, police say

SAN ANTONIO – SWAT teams were called to a West Side home after gunshots were fired overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 4330 block of West César E. Chávez Boulevard, not far from Southwest 29th Street.

According to police, a man had pulled out a gun and fired two gunshots into the air during an argument with a woman. That’s when, police say, the man went inside the home and led the woman to a bedroom and locked the door.

Police said SWAT was called to the scene as a precaution. The family of the woman also lived there and they managed to make it safely out.

Authorities say the man and woman had been arguing prior to the standoff. It is unclear what the argument was about.

SAPD said after four hours they decided to leave so as to not escalate the situation. They know who the man is and there were no reported injuries.