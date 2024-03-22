Cleanup underway after apartment fire on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a vacant apartment fire on Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 6 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Lasses Boulevard, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue on the city’s Southeast Side.

At this time, not much information is known about the fire. It is unclear exactly how the flames started.

Officials said the apartment buildings were empty and that no injuries were reported.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as nine units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the building is not currently known.