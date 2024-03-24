60-year-old man found dead inside Southeast Side apartment, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 60-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night on the Southeast Side.

Officers said they received a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

When they arrived, they found the victim’s body inside an apartment unit. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers ruled the man’s death as a homicide, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner will investigate the victim’s official cause of death.

Two witnesses at the apartment provided statements to homicide investigators.

The department does not have any information on a suspect at this time.