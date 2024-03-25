Suspect in custody after 79-year-old man attacked inside his home

SAN ANTONIO – A 79-year-old man was attacked early Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at a home in the 6000 block of Carriage Cape off Evans Road in north Bexar County.

The man told deputies that he heard a knock on his door and the suspect entered inside. The homeowner said he was pushed into the bathroom and into the bathtub and was struck repeatedly.

Deputies observed a man at a neighboring house that matched the accused’s description.

BCSO stated the male was wearing all black and was attempting to enter a parked car. He was detained and arrested but refused to answer any questions.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.