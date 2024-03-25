TxDOT upgrading some message signs to full-color; SA gets first one in state

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation is upgrading some of its messaging signs to ones that will be more dynamic and in full color.

One of the signs is already up at Interstate 35 and Benton City Road.

“This was the first sign of its kind installed in the entire state,” TxDOT SA Public Information Officer Jennifer Serold said.

Other areas on I-37, I-35, US-90, I-10 and the downtown interchange known as the Fine Silver curve will also be getting the new signs.

The upgraded versions will have more flexibility with messaging compared to the old amber-only displays.