78º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

TxDOT upgrading some message signs to full-color; SA gets first one in state

New sign is already up at I-35 and Benton City Road

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: TxDOT, Transportation, Traffic, Texas
TxDOT to replace digital messaging signs with full color, dynamic ones. (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation is upgrading some of its messaging signs to ones that will be more dynamic and in full color.

One of the signs is already up at Interstate 35 and Benton City Road.

Recommended Videos

“This was the first sign of its kind installed in the entire state,” TxDOT SA Public Information Officer Jennifer Serold said.

Other areas on I-37, I-35, US-90, I-10 and the downtown interchange known as the Fine Silver curve will also be getting the new signs.

The upgraded versions will have more flexibility with messaging compared to the old amber-only displays.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email