City of San Antonio announces Cesar Chavez Day closures, openings

Monday, April 1 marks Cesar Chavez Day and the City of San Antonio has announced closures due to the holiday.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. City services will operate as follows:

Public Safety

Police will be on duty.

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions by pressing option 1.

Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910), Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799), and Abatement Teams will not be operational.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots).

Waste Collection & Drop Off

Collections for garbage, recycling, and organics for April 1 will move collection dates to the following day. Monday collections will be completed Tuesday, Tuesday collections will be completed Wednesday, Wednesday collections will be completed Thursday, Thursday collections will be completed Friday, and Friday collections will be completed Saturday.

Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics) will be closed.

The Bitters Brush site located at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1. The facility will resume normal operations on Tuesday, April 2.

Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed

Facilities & Administrative Offices

Open City parks and trails. Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center. Head Start administrative offices and school district site. Alicia Treviño Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (manned by WellMed staff). La Villita and Market Square shops. Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open Monday, April 1 but closed on Sunday, March 31.

Closed All library locations, including Central Library will be closed on Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1 Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center All Metro Health clinics and offices San Antonio Municipal Court SAPD’s Administration and Records Section SAFD Administrative Offices Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers Child Care Services administrative offices Carver Community Cultural Center Alamodome Offices and Box Office La Villita and Market Square administrative offices Solid Waste Management administrative offices including Customer Service Development Services Department Economic Development Department Office of Historic Preservation Planning Department Neighborhood and Housing Services Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records Spanish Governors Palace Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square



