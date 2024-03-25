Cesar E. Chavez Legacy & Educational Foundation honors KSAT reporter Jessie Degollado with lifetime achievement award

The foundation recognizes Jessie for her years of hard work and dedication in journalism.

SAN ANTONIO – It was an eventful night on Saturday at the 2024 Cesar E. Chavez Legacy and Education Foundation Aguila Aguila Awards as one of KSAT’s own was honored with a major award.

Reporter Jessie Degollado, who started her career in the Rio Grande Valley, was awarded the Aguila Lifetime Achievement Award in front of a packed crowd.

Jessie is a familiar face you have seen on-air for decades at KSAT. She’s covered countless stories as a general assignments reporter at the station.

Jessie’s been with KSAT since 1984. She has received several awards during her time with the station, including the Henry Guerra Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists and the Alegre Award from Norteno Radio. In 2007, Jessie was inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame.

Dr. Abel Chavez, President of Our Lady of the Lake University, also received some notoriety during the evening as he was presented with the Soaring Aguila Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I know my father would have been happy about the growth of the march, but equally important to him was uplifting roles of our models to inspire a next generation of leaders.”, said Ernest J. Martinez, son of Jaime P. Martinez.

Another major highlight of the night was the record-breaking announcement of $100,000 raised for the Cesar E. Chavez Legacy & Educational Foundation Scholarship Fund.

The annual ceremony was created by Jaime P. Martinez, the founder of the organization, to recognize leaders of the community who embody the Si Se Puede Spirit.