SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for shooters who killed pregnant woman, boyfriend in 2020

Vianeth Ramos, 19, and Xavier Esquivel, 17, were killed on Aug. 30, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in searching for the shooters who killed a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in 2020.

Vianeth Ramos, 19, and Xavier Esquivel, 17, were killed just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2020, during a botched drug deal.

A Crime Stoppers report states that Ramos, Esquivel and two others were riding in a vehicle that was being chased by a gray SUV. The SUV caught up to the victims at the intersection of Aransas Avenue and South Olive Street on the East Side.

People in the SUV then fired multiple times at the victims in their vehicle, the report states. The gray SUV fled east on Aransas Avenue.

All four of the vehicle’s occupants were hit, and Ramos and Esquivel died from their injuries.

Ramos was four months pregnant with Esquivel’s child.

At the time, Chief William McManus called it a targeted incident. At least 20 rounds were fired.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.