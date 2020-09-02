Authorities ID 19-year-old pregnant woman who died in targeted shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was four months pregnant when she was gunned down late Sunday during an apparent drive-by shooting has been identified.

Vianeth Ramosrivera, 19, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the drive-by shooting at the intersection of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her boyfriend, 17-year-old Xavier Esquivel, also died in the shooting, according to family and the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD Chief William McManus said Ramosrivera, Esquivel and two other people were inside a vehicle when someone shot at least 20 rounds of gunfire at them.

Esquivel was pronounced dead at the scene. Ramosrivera was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she later died.

Esquivel’s family told KSAT 12 News that he and Ramosrivera had been in a relationship for several years. She was four months pregnant with his child, they said.

His father, Marcelo Esquivel, said he was a “good guy.”

“I just hope the person who did this is found,” he said.

The two other men who were wounded in the shooting are expected to survive.

Detectives believe the suspects were driving a white Chevy Tahoe, which fled on Aransas Avenue after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

The motive of the shooting is still unclear.