Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting during child custody exchange

Devonte Campbell found guilty of killing Parnell Keith Curtis in June 2021

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Devonte Campbell, 34, has been charged with murder, according to SAPD.Image: Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting another man.

Devonte Campbell, 36, was found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of Parnell Keith Curtis in June 2021.

The shooting happened during a child custody exchange outside a home in the 800 block of Pleasure Park Drive on the West Side.

Curtis lived in the home with Campbell’s ex-girlfriend, with whom Campbell had fathered a child.

The trial and sentencing were presided over by Judge Michael Mery of the 144th District Court.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

