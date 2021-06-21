SAPD: Man fatally shot during child exchange at home on West Side

San Antonio police investigate a shooting at a home on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the 800 block of Pleasant Park, not far from Highway 151 and Pinn Road on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who fatally shot another man during a child exchange Sunday night.

According to SAPD, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Pleasant Park, not far from Highway 151 and Pinn Road on the West Side.

Details surrounding the shooting have yet to be released, but police said the shooter fled after he opened fire.

The shooting victim was transported to University Hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: