BCSO deputy injured after vehicle struck during pursuit downtown, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Monday morning when his unmarked car was struck by a fleeing suspect vehicle.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on an on-ramp to Interstate 35 near Guadalupe Street downtown.

According to BCSO, an officer with the University of Texas at San Antonio’s police department was chasing a vehicle up the ramp.

The vehicle then crashed into the back of an unmarked BCSO detective’s car as he was headed to a call. The car continued onto the highway and the driver bailed from the vehicle, BCSO said.

He jumped off the highway into a grassy area below, investigators said. He broke an arm and was taken into custody.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

The BCSO detective was taken to a downtown hospital in stable condition.

San Antonio police, BCSO, EMS and UTSA police all responded to the scene.

